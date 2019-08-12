ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teenager was cut after he told a man he didn’t have a cigarette in Hyde Park Sunday afternoon.
According to the 16-year-old, he was in Hyde Park around 2:30 p.m. when an unknown man asked him for a cigarette. When the teen told the suspect he didn’t have a cigarette, the man reportedly became enraged and cut the victim with a sharp object.
The victim then went to the 3500 block of North 14th Street and contacted police. He was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.
The investigation is ongoing.
