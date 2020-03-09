SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 19-year-old is in critical condition after being stabbed in the Patch neighborhood Sunday.
Officers arrived to the 7800 block of Michigan where the found a 19-year-old boy with lacerations to his hands and neck. The teen told police a man, who he is friends with, attacked him with a knife.
Emergency crews took the victim to the hospital for treatment. No additional information has been released.
