ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teen was shot at a block party in St. Louis’ Mark Twain neighborhood Tuesday night.
Just after 9 p.m., the 17-year-old was shot in the area of Claxton and Lillian, according to police. The teen said he was at a neighborhood block party with three others when he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the thigh.
The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition.
No one else was reportedly injured during the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
