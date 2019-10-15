NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 14-year-old girl was hit by a St. Louis County officer in a squad car near the North City-North County line Monday evening.
The accident happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 8900 block of Halls Ferry. According to police, the squad car, which was being driven by a 25-year-old male officer, was heading south on Halls Ferry when the officer saw a black vehicle speeding.
Before the officer could stop the speeding car, the girl ran into the street and was hit by the squad car, St. Louis police said.
The girl was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition.
The morning after the incident, police said the St. Louis County officer did not have his emergency lights or siren activated when the child was hit. After hitting the teen, police said the officer stopped, reported the incident and is cooperating with the St. Louis Police Department.
Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigating.
