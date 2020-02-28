HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An 18-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter after a 15-year-old was shot and killed in Hazelwood on Thursday.
The Hazelwood Police Department said Timothy Nguyen was loading and unloading a gun when the weapon was discharged and struck a 15-year-old, killing him.
Nguyen was charged with first-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action.
