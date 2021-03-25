ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teenager was charged Thursday in the shooting of a 10-year-old in north St. Louis County on March 1.
Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department said the girl, about 10 years old, was walking in the 10,000 block of Earl Drive with her cousin and her friend just after 8 p.m. The three went into a convenience store and while there, the friend saw someone he knew. That person, later identified as 18-year-old Avantay Williams, had an ongoing feud with the friend. Williams left the store in a silver sedan, and the trio began walking back toward their house.
As they were walking, Williams reportedly appeared on foot, and reportedly began shooting at the group, hitting the 10-year-old. The friend identified Williams to police, who arrested him at his house. There they found a gun, and police say Williams confessed to shooting at the group. He said he had a friend drive him away from the store and drop him off on Early Drive, where he waited for the group so he could confront the victim.
Paramedics took the girl to the hospital. Her injury isn't considered life-threatening. The other two people with her were unhurt.
Williams is charged with first degree assault and is being held on $250,000 cash-only bond.
