ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teenager is facing multiple charges after a missing man was found dead in January.
An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for Chrishaun Hilliard, 26, after he was supposed to meet his family for a planned holiday celebration on Christmas Eve but never showed up. He was found dead on Jan. 17 after a fire at a vacant home in the 5900 block of Wabada.
March 4, 17-year-old Lashawn Clayburn was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, kidnapping and armed criminal action in relation to Hilliard death. His cash-only bond was set at $500,000.
According to court documents, two people, referred to as Ja.Y. and Jn.Y. in the probable cause statement, drove with Hilliard in his vehicle to Clayburn’s home on Dec. 24. Once at the home, Clayburn told investigators he saw Jn.Y pull a pistol and order Hilliard into the backseat of the car. Jn.Y then then entered the driver’s seat while Ja.Y held the pistol facing Hilliard.
Court documents state the group then drove around the metropolitan St. Louis area, stopping at two grocery stores, while Hilliard was in the back of the vehicle being held at gunpoint. Eventually, Hilliard was driven to a vacant home that previously belonged to the grandparents Jn.Y.
Once at the vacant home, Clayburn reported seeing Hilliard shot with the pistol by Jn.Y.
After the shooting, Clayborn, Ja.Y and Jn.Y re-entered Hilliard’s car and drove away. Officials said license plate recognition cameras detected the vehicle on city streets numerous times following the fatal shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.