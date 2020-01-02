ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Authorities have charged a 17-year-old in the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old boy last summer.

Ien Coleman, 14, was found shot and killed inside a North County apartment on Saturday, July 20.

Joshua Haegle, 17, of the 3100 block of Chippewa Street, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the incident.

Joshua Haegle mugshot 12/31/2019

Joshua Haegle, 17, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the July 20, 2019 deadly shooting of 14-year-old Ien Coleman.

Officers responded to a welfare check call in the 10000 block of Toelle Lane around 10:50 a.m. when they found Coleman, of the 2100 block of Chippewa Street, suffering from at least one gunshot wound in an apartment.

Police learned Coleman and Haegle and others were in the apartment the previous night when Haegle began playing with a 9mm semi-automatic firearm. The gun accidentally went off and struck Coleman in the face, killing him.

Haegle and others took off from the apartment and left the victim behind. He told the other witnesses to not contact the police about what had happened.

Both the victim and the teen knew each other, police say. 

Haegle was charged on Dec. 31, 2019 and is being held without bond.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information regarding the incident. 

