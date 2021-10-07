MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A man has been charged in the fatal crash of three people in Madison County on Aug. 13.
The crash happened at the intersection of McCoy Road and Bethalto Road. John Cafazza, 55, Melissa Cafazza, 52, and their son Dominic Cafazza, 12, all of Bethlato, Illinois were pronounced dead at the scene.
John Cafazza was driving a BMW 595i and was stopped at the intersection when a 2003 GMC Sierra going eastbound on McCoy Road failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the BMW, which was trying to turn left onto McCoy Road. The 18-year-old driver, Blake Jones, of Worden, Illinois, of the Sierra was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Jones has been charged in the crash. He is charged with five counts of aggravated driving with a blood alcohol level .08 or more resulting in death and three counts of reckless homicide. Jones turned himself in Thursday.
"The loss of John, Melissa, and Dominic has been a terrible tragedy for the entire community,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine. “Our office will work to ensure justice is served for the Cafazza family.”
