JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 17-year-old man has been charged after a man was shot and killed near Jennings early Friday morning.
Damontay Pugh is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Police said Pugh was angry at 41-year-old Demetrius Simpson, went to his home in the 5500 block of Janet Ave and shot him. Simpson was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Pugh is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
