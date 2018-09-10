ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teenager is accused of murdering a man and injuring another during a shooting at a family gathering last year.
Michael Hurt, 28, and a 32-year-old man were found shot in the 4700 block of Beacon on June 25, 2017. According to police, the shooting took place during an argument between the suspect, later identified as Anthony Thompson, and Hurt at a family gathering.
The 16-year-old suspect then allegedly shot at Hurt, killing him, and injuring the other victim.
Monday, police said Thompson was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Officials said bond was not allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.