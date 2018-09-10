ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teenager is accused of murdering a man and injuring another during a shooting at a family gathering last year.

Mug shot Anthony Thompson

Anthony Thompson, 16, is accused of killing Michael Hurt and injuring a 32-year-old man during a shooting on June 25, 2017.

Michael Hurt, 28, and a 32-year-old man were found shot in the 4700 block of Beacon on June 25, 2017. According to police, the shooting took place during an argument between the suspect, later identified as Anthony Thompson, and Hurt at a family gathering.

The 16-year-old suspect then allegedly shot at Hurt, killing him, and injuring the other victim.

Monday, police said Thompson was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Officials said bond was not allowed.

