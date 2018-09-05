BISMARCK, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- A teen from St. Francois County is facing a felony charges after police say he made threats against students and teachers on August 23.
Jeremy Ball, 17, of Bismark, Mo., is charged with making a terrorist threat after he told a police officer he would, “take care of a problem.”
The St. Francois County Sheriff's office arrested Ball at his home after an altercation with police where he again made statements that he would harm students, teachers and his grandmother with whom he was staying with.
Ball was transported to an area hospital for a 96-hour psychiatric hold before being booked in to the St. Francois County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.
Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.