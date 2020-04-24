ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 13-year-old boy is going home from St. Louis Children's Hospital more than a week after receiving a new kidney.
Isaiah underwent a kidney transplant on April 15. The hospital says he needed dialysis for eight years due to a condition knows as obstructive uropathy, in which urine does not drain through the urinary tract and backs up into the kidney, causing the kidney to swell and malfunction.
Doctors say he received a new kidney at age 3, but that his body rejected the organ.
His dialysis regiment was four days a weeks, four hours each day, or a combined total of 6,528 hours of dialysis over eight years.
“All of this time he has always had a smile on his face and asks staff how they are. He is never in a bad mood. This is the day we all hope for and there were a lot of happy tears," his care team said in a statement released to News 4.
Doctors say Isaiah is excited to go back to school once in-person classes are allowed again and is looking forward to being able to eat and drink certain items that were off limits before the transplant.
