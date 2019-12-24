ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A judge has ruled that a St. Louis teenager can withdraw his guilty plea in the shooting death of a retired St. Louis police sergeant.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Monday's decision means that 17-year-old Jalynn Garner can change his plea to not guilty and move forward with a trial. He faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder in the October 2018 robbery and shooting of Sgt. Ralph Harper.
Garner's attorneys said the teen was under pressure to meet a deadline to be eligible for a juvenile rehabilitation program when he entered the guilty plea. But youth services told Garner he wasn't eligible for the program.
