SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)--- An arrest was made in connection to a shooting in South City that left a 16-year-old dead.
Just before 5:30 p.m., nearby officers heard several gunshots near the 2600 block of Hickory. Moments later, those officers saw a 17-year-old boy firing shots in the area.
The 17-year-old boy to run away but was taken into custody. A gun was recovered, officials said.
Dorian Perkins, 16, was found nearby with several gunshot wounds. He died Friday from his injuries.
No additional information has been released.
