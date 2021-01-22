SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teenager has been arrested in connection with a South City woman's murder.
Joyce Freeman, 20, was found shot inside a car in the 3900 block of S. Broadway just past 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2020. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.
About two months after Freeman's death, police announced that 17-year-old Eric Williams had been arrested in the case. Officers said warrants against Williams will be sought for murder first, two counts of assault, three counts of armed criminal action, one count of UUW-shooting into a motor vehicle and one count of property damage.
