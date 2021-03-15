NEW CARLISLE, IN. (WSBT) -- A child reported missing and found dead Friday night in New Carlisle, Indiana has been identified as 6-year-old Grace Ross.
According to police, Ross was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Two hours later, her body was found in a wooded area near Chapman Drive. Police arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with Ross’ death. His identity has not been released.
The town of New Carlisle was described as a quiet, family-friendly place to live with no crime.
"It's a small town and we usually don't have much crime in the area at all. I mean everybody kind of keeps to themselves and kids on their bicycles, playing at the park, going to the library,” realtor Kim Huston said.
A resident who didn’t want to be identified said the incident will change how she lets her children interact with people around town.
"It’s just like you know I'm kind of afraid to let my kids go to the park, it's just little things that bother me. Just hold on to your little ones basically. You don't know if they're going to be here or not the next day."
Ross’ family has set up a Facebook fundraiser to help cover funeral costs.
