CHICAGO (AP) -- Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was fatally shot by a man who approached and argued with her in Chicago -- one of six people to die in weekend gun violence across the city.
Police officials say the teen was walking Sunday evening on the city's South Side when the gunman emerged from an alley and the two started arguing. He pulled out a handgun and shot her three times in the head and multiple times in the upper body.
Investigators say the man fled. The girl was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports at least 34 people were shot -- six fatally -- between Friday afternoon and Monday morning.
