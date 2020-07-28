NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two victims died and another was found wounded inside a car in the Baden neighborhood of North City Monday evening.
The incident happened in the 1400 block of Switzer just after 7:30 p.m., according to police. Authorities first said the victims were all shot, but later said they were found with "puncture wounds."
Two male victims were pronounced dead. Another victim was conscious and breathing, and was taken to a hospital.
The two deceased victims were later identified by police as 17-year-old Marcus Moore and 36-year-old Martinez Ursery.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers or the Homicide Division.
