ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating an apparent double homicide Monday afternoon.
Police said they were called to the scene of a shooting and car accident at Goodfellow and McLaran around 2:15 p.m. When police arrived, they found Joseph Williams shot inside the car. The 17-year-old was rushed to a St. Louis hospital, where he later died.
A second victim, Mykal Taylor, 20, was found shot dead in front of a residence in the 1800 block of Coleridge, which is in St. Louis County, shortly after the shooting.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.