GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy has admitted he fatally shot an elderly couple he knew in eastern Wisconsin and that he was planning an attack at his high school.
Grand Chute police officer Travis Waas told the Associated Press Monday that police responding to a 911 call for assistance found the bodies of the couple in their home in Grand Chute about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Waas declined to release details of the call.
Police say Alexander M. Krause, of Neenah, was arrested at the house. Waas says Krause acknowledged shooting the two and that he had a plan to cause harm at Neenah High School, where he is a junior. Police and school officials haven't disclosed the nature of those plans.
Krause is being held in the Outagamie County Jail on possible charges of first-degree intentional homicide.
