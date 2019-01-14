WENTZVILLE (KMOV.com) - A Wentzville teen is accused of kicking an officer and grabbing another in the crotch.
Nicholas A. Bishop is charged with assault of a special victim and property damage of under $750.00.
Police say his parents called police Monday morning. Officers tried to calm him but he resisted.
He is accused of punching an officer a half dozen times.
Police called for backup and say they tasered him four times but he did not stop.
He allegedly grabbed one officer by the crotch and kicked another in the chest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.