SPARTA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A teen is facing charges for allegedly beating up two boys as they walked home from school in Sparta.
Police said a 13-year-old is charged with aggravated battery. Police say it appears the teen walked up to each victim from behid and attacked them, continuing to punch the victims as they fell to the ground.
"I am angry, I'm sad," said Suzanne Erxleben."I don't understand how someone could do that coming up behind someone, out of the blue with no warning, attacking them."
Erxleben's 13-year-old son was one of the boys knocked to the ground by the suspect in the video. She says her son has a broken, black-eye, and a knot in the back of the head.
"This isn't an isolated case. It happens in every town in every state. This is an epidemic. it needs to be stopped," said Erxleben.
Although the fight did not happened on school property, school officials said they are aware of the incident but cannot take direct action by law.
"I would like to see that changed. It is close proximity, they can do something if it is on a school bus...if it is at a school bus stop...what's difference from walking down the road by the school," said Erxleben.
Thursday afternoon, classmates rallied together and formed a human chain to protect students walking home.
The suspect is being held in the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center and will be transported to Randolph County on Tuesday, police said.
Authorities are still searching for the person or persons who recorded the beatings.
If you have any information, call Sparta police at 618-443-2917.
