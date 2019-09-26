ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 17-year-old has pleaded guilty in connection with the fatally shooting of a retired police officer in south St. Louis.
Jalynn Garner pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree robbery.
Police say Garner and Justin Mathews, who was 16 when then shooting happened, are responsible for the death of Ralph Harper, 67.
Harper was parking his car in the 3100 block of Lackland Ave. near Tower Grove Park on October 29, 2018 when Garner and Mathews approached him. Police say he exchanged fire with one of the suspects.
Both were later arrested and certified to stand trial as adults.
Garner is set to be sentenced on November 26. Mathews’ trial is scheduled to start on October 15.
