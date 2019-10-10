ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- You can hit the links at Busch Stadium next month.
From Nov. 1-3, “Stadiumlinks” will transform the home of the Cardinals into a golf course. Participants will be able to hit shots from around the stadium at targets below.
“Stadiumlinks” said the event will take place rain or shine and they will provide complimentary use of standard-sized 8 irons, 9 irons, pitching wedges and sand wedges at each of the nine holes and VIP warm-up areas. Participants are also allowed to bring their own clubs.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, Oct. 10 a.m. According to the Cardinals, there are an "extremely limited number of tee times available."
Click here for more details or to purchase tickets from "Stadiumlinks."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.