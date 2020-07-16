ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Ted Drewes location on Chippewa in south St. Louis is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the custard shop, all staff members are required to wear face masks at all times.
They also conduct health screenings for employees at each shift.
The store intends on reopening next week after an "intense sanitation" and cleaning of the store, Ted Drewes posted on Facebook.
