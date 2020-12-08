SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ted Drewes’ parking lot was full of Christmas trees just two weeks ago.
The iconic St. Louis company has been selling frozen custard for over 80 years and Christmas trees for over 50 years.
No more trees are left and it’s due to shortages across North America, they're not getting anymore this holiday season.
Across the country, sales of the holiday staple are booming this year.
According to the National Christmas Tree Association, Americans bought 26.2 million live trees last year, and sales are expected to be even higher this year.
