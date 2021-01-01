ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For the second time in four days, inmates at the St. Louis Justice Center revolted after being asked to go back to their cells.
According to Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, tear gas was used after inmates refused to go back to their cells because they feared for their lives due to possible exposure to COVID-19.
"Ultimately what the detainees said was, 'Hey, you guys are housing us in very close quarters with multiple inmates per cell and I'm afraid of my life,'" Reed said.
Reed released a statement following the incident saying the CJC is overcrowded, and keeping inmates protected from COVID-19 is difficult.
Following the protest, deputies transferred 45 inmates to The Workhouse. That transfer follows the Tuesday transfer of 56 inmates who were moved for similar concerns.
No one was injured during the incident or the transfer.
"Once it was agreed to do that so that they could be socially distanced and not have to worry about losing their lives to COVID, things de-escalated quite quickly," Reed said.
Reed backed a plan to close The Workhouse by the end of 2020 following complaints that included inmates finding rats and cockroaches, non-working air conditioning in the summer, and lack of medical care.
Because of the pandemic requiring additional space to house inmates, he said it would be "morally and ethically irresponsible: to close The Workhouse right now.
"Advocates that still say, 'Well we know what's best for you,' the detainees are like, 'You're not in this cell with somebody who is COVID-positive, I am,'" he said.
Reed says it's best to get through the pandemic, then re-evaluate closing The Workhouse.
A spokesperson for Mayor Lyda Krewson's office said at this time ,they do not believe any inmate is COVID-19-positive at the justice center.
