ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A big donation was made Tuesday to make holidays brighter at St. Louis Children's Hospital.
Teamsters Joint Council 13 presented $20,190 for the hospital's Snowflake Village program.
It's a free shop where families can shop and pick out gifts for their sick children.
Because of the pandemic this year, personal shoppers will pick out the presents instead.
"We'll have personal shoppers there who are staff, Children's Hospital staff. They'll fill out the questionnaire and we'll learn a little bit about the kids and their siblings and be able to shop for them," said Becky Belanger with St. Louis Children's Hospital. "We'll get their gifts wrapped and then be able to deliver them to their room."
If you want to donate to Snowflake Village, you can click here.
