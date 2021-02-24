JUPITER, Fla. (KMOV.com) — As one of the veteran-most members of the Cardinals pitching staff, Miles Mikolas had to put on his general manager’s hat on the back fields of the Roger Dean Stadium complex Wednesday morning.
Along with Adam Wainwright, Andrew Miller, Carlos Martinez, Jack Flaherty and John Gant, Mikolas was charged with drafting his squad as a team captain for the annual Pitchers Fielding Practice (PFP) Championship at Cardinals camp. Ultimately, he rose to the occasion. Team Mikolas took home the title, succeeding the championship team led by current San Francisco Giant John Brebbia in last spring’s competition.
After sitting on the sidelines due to an injury last year, Mikolas was ready to compete this time around. But first, he had to build his squad.
“The draft strategy was high upside, pure athleticism early with (Jordan) Hicks,” Then I wanted to get (Tyler) Webb in there. Someone real solid, very fundamental. And then picked up some younger guys to round out the team, some youth and some bounciness.”
Providing the bounciness for Team Mikolas in the later rounds of the draft Wednesday were Matthew Liberatore and Tommy Parsons. With his roster intact, Mikolas then tackled another critical step for successful PFP Championship team management: the pep talk.
“I told our group going in, I said let’s just not finish in last,” Mikolas said. “Take the pressure off ‘em. I said hey, you know, we’re not trying to win. We’re just trying to finish middle of the pack and that nice relaxed attitude is what helped us not fold under pressure.”
That’s not just coach speak, either. The group seems to have genuinely rallied around Mikolas’ message, finding a rhythm throughout the morning at the various fielding stations. And considering last year’s winning team received an extra off-day during the spring training season, it’s likely that Mikolas’ reverse-psychology paid off in a tangible way for his group.
“I wasn't trying to take today too seriously,” Liberatore said. “Like Miles said, we were looking to go and have a good time and have fun competing amongst each other. So I was happy when Miles picked me. It looked like we had a really athletic team, so I was happy about our chances to go on into the day. And obviously we came out with a win.”
Every year, the most exciting event in the tournament is rag ball—also referred to as wall ball—which features bullpen coach Brian Eversgerd in his natural element, rifling fungos at Cardinals pitchers with a giant grin on his face. This year, Mike Shildt and the staff recognized the station as the main attraction of the entire tournament, and chose it as the station used in the championship round.
Today is Gerdy's time to shine. The ragball king is back in his natural habitat, and it sounded on this morning's Shildt Zoom like the ragball station would be the championship station for today's PFP tournament. pic.twitter.com/9uyizIqxrl— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) February 24, 2021
The PFP Championship has taken place annually at Cardinals camp since Shildt’s first spring training as manager in 2019. Especially in a year where COVID-19 protocols have altered and limited many familiar aspects of the spring training experience, the tournament provided an opportunity for team camaraderie that serves as a tremendous benefit to the camp’s younger pitchers, in particular.
“I think that kind of stuff is invaluable,” Liberatore said. “I experienced this in high school a little bit, being a freshman on the varsity team, and not necessarily feeling comfortable going up to the seniors and being able to talk to them. When I became a senior, and I was in a role of a little more respect and command from the younger guys, I made it a point that we were approachable just as easily as any of the coaches were.
“So on a similar note, getting to gel with these guys a little bit in spring training and off the field, even doing stuff like we did today, makes it a lot easier to go out on the field and compete when that time comes. You don't have to worry about feeling like am I accepted or not accepted or do these guys like me or not like me? You have a good relationship with those guys before you ever take that first step onto the field. I think it makes it that much easier to go out and take care of business when the time comes.”
