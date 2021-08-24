ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The union that represents teachers and staff at St. Louis Public Schools is pushing for a policy that would require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We are at a specific point in time in the pandemic with pediatric outbreaks and newly announced federal vaccine approval that the union’s leadership believes it is time for a strong response,” union spokesperson Byron Clemens said.
There are two exemptions the union would allow:
- An established sincere religious objection to vaccination
- A medical condition that would prevent vaccination
Additionally, the union proposes all students who are eligible for the vaccine be vaccinated in order to be in the classroom. They also want vaccinations to be made available at schools within the district.
The school district is already testing staff and tracking COVID-19 infections.
“Last year while we tested staff and we're testing staff again this year, we think we have a better contact tracing group in place. Meaning if a kid is exposed in any way, shape or form, we can do the detailed contact tracing to try and make sure the kids need to be quarantined and what kids don't need to be quarantined,” explained Superintendent Kelvin Adams.
New York recently announced that all school staff must be vaccinated.
