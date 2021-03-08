ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Teachers, daycare providers, energy workers and critical manufacturing workers are among those who'll be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, March 15.

Pat Partland, president of the NEA chapter that represents teachers in the Parkway School District, said teachers are anxious to get the vaccination process moving forward.

Missouri to send vaccines to local pharmacies amid increased supply Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Thursday announced a network of pharmacies will receive 15 percent of the state's vaccine supply.

"We want to be back to as much normal as possible. To do that, to make sure that our students are safe, comes back to that access to vaccine," he said.

Pharmacies that are part of the federal retail pharmacy vaccination plan are being instructed by the federal government to make teachers a top priority. In Missouri that includes some Walmart pharmacies and Health Mart pharmacies. Mallory McCowen with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) confirms the prioritization of teachers.

"Having our teachers and staff members eligible to receive vaccines is not a prerequisite for in-person learning and the CDC made that clear. But like we've said, it is another layer of protection to them to keep everyone safe." said McCowen.

Hospitals with the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force will not be prioritizing teachers and will continue to focus on the most vulnerable in the community, according to Dr. Alex Garza.

"Certainly we welcome the help from the federal program vaccinating teachers. It's not that they're not deserving or that we don't want to vaccinate them. It's just that we understand who's most at risk and that's who we're going to be prioritizing," said Garza.

When Missouri opens up Phase 1B, Tier 3 on March 15, others who'll also be eligible include water and waste employees, and food and agricultural workers. The groups involves an estimated 550,000 additional residents.