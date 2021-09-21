TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Some teachers in the Metro East are fighting back against the state’s vaccine mandate.
Previously, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that by Sept. 5 all pre-K-12 teachers, higher education personnel, higher education students and healthcare workers in a variety of settings were required to have at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The second dose was required to be received 30 days after the first. Those who were unable or unwilling to be vaccinated would be required to undergo weekly COVID testing
Several teachers are now suing the Triad School District claiming the mandate or required weekly testing is unlawful. They also say the governor’s order could have been ignored.
"These school districts could have made the choice to say you know what, we don't think you have any authority to make us put this policy in place,” said attorney Tom Devore. “Instead, they just took his executive order, which is a policy directive, and they are trying to implement it against these educators."
The Illinois Board of Education told News 4 they are investigating complaints of noncompliance. “Any school or school district that is not complying is jeopardizing the health and safety of its students and educators and risks state recognition,” the board said.
