CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- High school students and their families are working hard to keep important traditions alive with schools closed and students learning at home.
Juniors Friday at De Smet High School were treated to a drive-by ring ceremony.
Today would have been junior ring day at the high school. The tradition signifies them becoming the new leaders of the school.
“We usually have a mass, a luncheon and a dance,” said Debbie Higgins.
Like many plans this year, that event was derailed, but that's not stopping the Spartans. They held a curbside pickup at the school where the teachers surprised their 172 juniors by delivering the rings and bag of goodies to their homes.
“We thought let's surprise the boys and deliver the rings to their homes and so we put a call out to out volunteers and our faculty and staff was flooded with volunteers,” said Spanish teacher Susana Zahn.
So what's in the bag for the juniors? The ring, a prayer and another sweet surprise to remind them of school - a Spartan cookie.
For the teachers and staff, it was a fulfilling experience to see their students enjoy the tradition.
