Teachers, staff members working to keep students in the classroom amid rising COVID cases

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Teachers and staff members from districts across the St. Louis region are stepping up to fill absences left by sick coworkers in an effort to keep students learning in the classroom.
The Parkway School District reported Thursday 488 positive COVID-19 cases among students. More than 140 teachers and staff members have also reported positive tests.
"My staff has just been incredible," Toby McQuerrey, principal of South Middle School, said. "The other day on the announcements I asked if everyone would place their trash outside their room since we only have one custodian that night and everyone did it. Everyone is pitching in to help."
McQuerrey said having students learning in the classroom is important, but finding substitute teachers is very difficult.
"There's always been a shortage of substitute teachers," he said. "The pandemic has highlighted shortages in every industry. We continue to be short of lunch workers, custodians, pretty much every position."
The Parkway School District sent a letter to parents Wednesday night outlining the COVID-19 situation within its schools and warning parents a return to virtual learning could take place depending on staffing levels.
"We have teachers picking up extra students in their classes, teaching through their planning periods, doing whatever is needed of them," McQuerrey said.
McQuerrey even taught an orchestra class himself last fall.
"I told the students I've always wanted to learn violin so they taught me a song and it was really fun," he said.
In the Mehlville School District, 177 students have reported positive test results this week, along with at least 45 staff members.
At Beasley Elementary School, Principal Andrea Deane taught as a substitute teacher Thursday in a first grade classroom.
"It is a fun trip down memory lane. I love teaching and sometimes you miss that piece of it," Deane said.
While the district has some teachers out due to illness, Deane said other factors, like family emergencies or planned days off contribute to the shortage.
"We know our kids need to be here at school so we're doing whatever it takes," she said.
During the previous school year, Deane said the district found younger students needed to be in-person more so than any other age group.
"Kindergarten or first grade hasn't experienced school, they haven't had a normal school year yet," she said. "What is a normal school year? They need that, they need that in person learning. They need those interactions with their classmates and friends."
As a result, Deane said she will continue to help out, just as her staff has done to make sure students are actively learning each day.
The Rockwood School District is reporting 192 COVID-19 cases among students this week, along with 37 staff members. Last week, despite not being in school, the district recorded 351 positive cases among students.
The district said both numbers could rise as it receives more notifications. It bases its COIVD-19 dashboard numbers on when someone begins to experience symptoms or tests positive.
