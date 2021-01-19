SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - The Mehlville School District is welcoming students back to the classroom to begin with the spring semester. Elementary school students will return to in-person learning five days a week, while high school and middle school students will take part in a blended option, returning to the building two days a week.
In doing so, district officials said they're able to closely monitor staffing levels in critical infrastructure areas, like cafeteria workers, bus drivers and substitute teachers.
For high school students, Tuesday marks only the seventh day in the classroom throughout the entire school year. High school students returned in late October for the first time, only to go back to remote learning three weeks later.
"I was running down the halls saying, 'the babies are coming back!' because I was so excited," said Mary Eilerman, an English Teacher at Mehlville High School. Eilerman has been teaching for 31 years and plans to retire at the end of the school year. Throughout the years, she has never encountered something as challenging as virtual learning.
"The kids do a much better job when they're here because basically what they did, was anything I would give them, they'd just look it up online to get it right instead of learning and talking about it."
Many students agree, adding while the perks seemed good upfront, they didn't anticipate the learning curve associated with virtual learning.
"It was kind of hard to keep up with my classes and I started falling behind a little bit just because I wouldn't be able to wake up on time or I wouldn't feel like I was learning as much as if I was in school and I just kind of lost that motivation," said Mary Bullari, a senior at Mehlville High School. "But my teachers were really great and I got on top of it."
Gerald Alonzo Burton, another senior, is a student in Eilerman's class. He said he's thrilled to be back in the classroom to finish out his senior year.
"Being behind a desk at home, it's not really that fun," he said. "I don't get to understand what other people are like, get to mesh with them, understand their personalities and create those type of relationships so I definitely love being back."
While many teachers and students alike are pleased to be learning in-person, school counselors are concerned over an unprecedented trend developing in young students.
"We are seeing more students suffering from depression and anxiety than before," said David Pitts, a school counselor at Mehlville High School. "We'd normally have an avenue for them to come and get help and that avenue is severely restricted when we're working from home. We have ways of helping kids, but you can't force them to access those tools."
Pitts said it's better for the wellbeing of students to be in the building, helping them not only academically, but socially and emotionally as well. Virtual learning, he said, can prove very isolating and contribute heavily to feelings of depression.
"I have a list of, right now, about 30 kids that are my biggest concern," he said. "Not just grades, but mental health, things I know that have happened in the past that now I can actually do something about because they are seeking that social connection so much, if nothing else they're going to show up at school to see their friends."
Most concerning of all, according to Pitts, is the high number of students previously unaffected by depression and anxiety that are now suffering.
"We've got kids who have never failed a class who are now failing multiple classes and then that snowballs into anxiety over expectations and that can spiral to some dark thoughts," Pitts said. "Hospitalizations are up, those that we know of."
