ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Fort Zumwalt released their back-to-school plan with two options, virtual or in-person learning, but a potential to shift to a hybrid model depending on the COVID-19 threat.
Teachers and staff members gathered outside the district offices to voice concerns. Wearing masks and holding signs, some say returning to school is too dangerous, while other teachers say they simply want to be included more in the decision-making.
“We shut down school last spring to keep the kids safe and here we are with cases much higher and we’re saying go back to school. It doesn’t make any sense to me,” said Gretchen Kropp, a paraeducator at Mid Rivers Elementary School.
There were 18 total cases in St. Charles County on March 25 when the county ordered schools to close. On Monday, the county hit a new daily record, 170 new cases were announced in one day.
It’s why superintendent Dr. Bernie Dubray says they are keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 threat. But they received an overwhelming response from district parents requesting in-person learning.
Parents must choose option one: full in-person learning, with a possibility to move to a hybrid schedule if they are told to reduce numbers of students in the building. Or option two: students participate in full-time virtual instruction.
“This option will look significantly different than the emergency virtual program that was implemented at the end of the 2019-2020 school year,” reads the plan. And if they pick this option, its for the entire semester.
“I know some of our students feel safer in the school building, some of our students feel safer at home,” said Jayme Smith, a history teacher at Ft. Zumwalt North High School.
She says she’s happy with the school district’s plan but wishes they would communicate better with the staff.
“We want to be in school with our kids. That’s why we do our jobs. That’s why we’re passionate about our jobs. It’s the best part of the gig, we just want to make sure that we’re doing it safely,” she explained.
Masks will be required for students third grade and older and on the school bus. They will social distance as much as possible.
The district says there will be increased cleaning procedures and seating charts will be key. They will be required in classrooms and on the school bus in the case there is a positive case, it will make contact tracing easier.
Parents must make a decision by July 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.