ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Concerns continue to grow as the Delta Variant continues to spread and school begins across the state.
News 4 spoke to a local psychiatrist about the difficulties teachers will face as they return to the classroom.
"Imagine what it is like to go into a classroom full of 8-year-old kids - that by definition have not been vaccinated," says Psychiatrist Erick Messias.
Messias works with SLU-Health and says fear and anxiety are two things doctors say go hand in hand.
He said teachers will deal with those issues first hand this school year as they return to the classroom face-to-face - five days a week, as COVID-19 continues to spread.
"Teachers are on the forefront of that, so it's very understandable, that's what we're seeing, which is teachers with increased anxiety, some of them developing signs of depression - even cases of developing symptoms related to PTSD," says Messias.
Messias says making teachers comfortable is not only their responsibility, but their employers, if not more.
"Teachers need to be heard. Only teacher know what they are having to deal with in school," says Messias.
But teachers should also try to understand how to practice healthy coping mechanisms.
"Some of us cope with fear by exercising, some of us cope with fear by sleeping, some with talking to somebody," says Messias. "We all have coping mechanisms and we need to use our coping mechanisms to address our own fears and anxieties."
Teachers should avoid unhealthy coping, like drinking or drugs says Messias.
It should also be understood that this is not a one solution fixes all situation.
"Understand that people are different, that different people have different ways to handle the pressure and respect those different personalities," states Messisas.
