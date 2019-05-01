EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two teachers at a Metro East Head Start have been charged after they forced children to stand naked in a closet as punishment.
Teacher 27-year-old Mary Agbehia, of Edwardsville, Illinois, and teacher's aide 41-year-old Shavonda Willis, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, are both charged with aggravated battery and unlawful restraint for the Wednesday, March 13 incident.
Agbehia is accused of insulting or provoking a young boy to remove the shirt of another child, according to the Assistant State's Attorney. She ordered the boy to stand in a closet in a classroom at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center and to remove his clothes.
Willis is accused of placing an object on a young girl's arm pretending to give her an injection and then ordering a young boy to stand in a closet in the classroom without his clothes.
The case was investigated by the Southern Illinois University Police at the Edwardsville campus.
