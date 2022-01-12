Teachers battle with COVID leave policies as surge continues to impact metro school districts

(KMOV.com) -- Francis Howell School District Teacher Ashley Hagerty is isolating in her bedroom from the rest of her family after she says she contracted COVID-19 from her workplace.
"It's just, it’s really not fair at this point,” said Hagerty. “We go in and we take care of other people's kids and we gather with them, and we get it."
For the first week back from winter break, students in the district were not required to wear a mask, and the district removed certain quarantine measures.
"I know I got it at work,” she said. “My family is very careful. I'm high risk. I have a very severe form of asthma called eosinophilic asthma that causes severe swelling in my air…so we're really careful because of that. And my daughter has an auto immune disease."
Back when the pandemic started, the federal government enacted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), a measure that would guarantee employers provide additional leave on top of a person’s sick policy for COVID-related illness. This program expired on Dec. 31, 2020. School districts since then have taken different approaches as to how much, if any, additional leave they offer for staff who contract COVID-19.
However, with the latest surge in COVID-19 cases impacting an increasing number of staff in districts across the St. Louis metro region, staff getting sick with COVID-19 are left feeling frustrated changes have not been made.
"Now what we're seeing is some districts have eliminated that COVID leave altogether and are telling educators they have to use their own personal sick leave, their personal leave,” said Mark Jones, the communications director for the Missouri National Education Association.
Districts like Fox C-6 do offer up to five additional days of leave if an employee tests positive for the virus.
Rockwood School District has also kept a COVID-19 leave policy in place for employees. Under their policy, eligible full-time employees can get up to 10 days of paid leave if they cannot work and tested positive for COVID-19 due to exposure at work. Employees can get up to five days of paid leave if they tested positive for COVID-19 due to exposure outside of work.
Francis Howell and Wentzville districts do not currently offer COVID leave.
"I think I'm going to be out of sick days at this point when I go back,” said Hagerty.
Teachers who have recently contracted COVID-19 and already used their sick days for the year tell News 4 anonymously they now face being docked hundreds of dollars per day for using additional days off.
Hagerty said she wonders if she will have to take off more days if her children get sick from exposure.
"You get to that point where it's, do you stay home and take care of your own kids, or do you take care of other people's kids, and you get docked for that,” she said. “And it's about dignity at this point."
Jones said while he believes teachers would not jeopardize the safety of students and other staff, policies that do not include COVID leave right now put a burden on staff to return to work as soon as possible.
"I think educators always want to put the safety of their students and their colleagues in front, and make that the priority, but we never want to create a system where there is incentive to do anything other than that,” said Jones. “And, so, by the districts not having COVID leave policies that are clear, that are easy for educators to access and that prioritize students staying safe...we create bad incentives, and we should never do that. "
He said some policies also do not realistically account for things like time off for testing.
