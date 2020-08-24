EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- More than 100,000 students will head back to class Monday.
Many school districts like Rockwood and Parkway will start virtual learning. Fifth grade teacher Karen McBride in the Parkway School District is ready to teach more than 20 students. She is finding ways to establish a relationship with her class online.
McBride knows attendance and participation might be a challenge so she's working to try to keep students engaged..
Scott Degitz-Fries has spent 12-hour days making sure his student learn the best way since June. He turned his basement into a learning hub.
"I need to do something to tell them its going to be fine, I literally have been working all summer, that's my job," said Fries. "My job is to teach you but its also to take care of you. and to reassure you that I'm going to prepare you.'
Scott Degitz-Fries
Teachers at Marquette High School are preparing for when school starts on Monday but their preparation this year is different as classes will be all online for at least the first nine weeks.
Cathy Farrar spent most of Friday putting information into slideshows that will go online for the roughly 100 students in her honors biology and science research classes.
"I need them to learn how to do a test, how to do a correlation test," Farrar said.
She plans to use a combination of pre-recorded and live lessons using Zoom. Each class is about an hour.
Farrar says it's important to make sure there is plenty of time after the lessons for students to have a group discussion and ask questions.
"Teachers are going to do their best to find ways to approximate what we would have done in the classroom ... What we know is super effective. But it's going to lose some of that effectiveness so we have to do other things so the kids get the support they need," Farrar said.
She's making it a priority to build connections with her students, a challenge having to teach over the internet.
"It is so hard to tell when kids are struggling online," Farrar said. "It's very different to ask for help from somebody online or that you don't really feel like you know than to go up to your teacher at the end of the day or a passing period and say 'hey I didn't understand this can I get some help.'"
Teachers and staff members also prepared for Grab-N-Go meals for their students. The school will offer packages available for pickup every Monday and Wednesday morning. Click here to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.