SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com/AP) – Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Thursday raising the minimum wage for teachers in the state.
The law raises the minimum salary to $40,000. The current minimum wage for a teacher in the state is $10,000, which was set back in the 1980s.
“This $40,000 minimum salary legislation sends a message to future teachers that they are valued and respected in Illinois,” said Kathi Griffin, President of the Illinois Education Association.
The current minimum teacher salary ranges from only $9,000 to $11,000. The new law signed by Pritzker Thursday raises the minimum to $32,076 for the 2020-2021 school year, $34,576 in 2021-2022, $37,076 in 2022-2023 and $40,000 in 2023-2024. Afterward, the minimum salary will rise based on the Consumer Price Index, subject to review by the General Assembly.
"As Illinois children head back to school this week and next, this new law says to them and their parents loud and clear: we value teachers,” said Governor Pritzker.
Schools will have until 2023 to meet the requirements.
One reason for the increase is a state-wide teacher shortage. Pritzker said signing HB2078, which takes effect on January 1, 2020, will also revitalize that state's education system.
According to Illinois State Board of Education data from the 2018-2019 school year, there are 4,196 unfilled positions in school districts across the state, including 1,848 unfilled teaching positions.
Former Gov. Bruce Rauner last year vetoed a bill that would have raised the minimum salary for full-time public school teachers to $40,000 within five years.
