WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A teacher who taught in the Webster Groves School District for decades passed away Saturday from complications due to COVID-19.
Dennis Graham said his wife Juanita became incoherent on Monday. He said he wanted to take her to the hospital, but she refused. Two days later he made her go when she did not on improve.
Thursday, Dennis said his wife tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, Dennis says he received a call from a doctor to say she passed away.
Dennis says she had lived in Webster Groves all of her life. More than 100 parents have commented on a Facebook post that broke the news of her death.
