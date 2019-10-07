BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A music teacher was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle outside of a north St. Louis County elementary school Monday morning.
Authorities told News 4 a 50-year-old man was hit by a white car outside of Gibson Elementary on Fonda Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors around 8 a.m. The car that hit the man stayed at the scene following the accident.
The music teacher was assigned to crosswalk duty at the time. He was taken to the hospital and listed as stable, authorities said.
No other details have been made available.
