FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A teacher from a small village in the southeastern African nation of Malawi is visiting Festus Elementary School. Festus STEM teacher Theresa Reando met Temwani Chilenga online at a Facebook page called, “The Technology Tribe.”
"And actually she posed a question, how do you teach technology to students who don't have technology," said Reando.
A year ago the two schools decided to become sister schools and students have asked a lot of questions about each other’s culture and living conditions.
"Do you eat food every day? Do you have to wear shoes every day? How do you celebrate your Christmas?,” said Chilenga.
The American students learned that Chilenga’s students lacked clean drinking water, clothes, food and school supplies, so the Festus students in kindergarten through 3rd grade worked to raise money to send supplies to Malawi.
“And that's what my kids did, they grasped ahold of it. When can we bring pencils, when can we bring paper? And it started with one box and now I have seventy that need to be shipped," said Reando.
The students also raised money to dig a fresh water well on school grounds. That’s expected to cut down on disease and even death from students drinking unclean water.
A grant paid for Chilenga’s trip to the United States. While here she’s visiting a number of schools to learn more about education. But it was a high priority for her to visit Festus Elementary School to tell students "thank you" and to let them know how much their donations have meant to her students.
"Most kids are able to go to school because of the supplies we get. Because, our school system, when kids cannot afford to get supplies they cannot stay in school,” said Chilenga.
The public will get the chance to meet Chilenga Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Festus Elementary School. Because the cost of shipping supplies to Malawi is expensive, donations will be accepted to help cover the costs.
