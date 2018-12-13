KMOV.com - Taylor Swift blew up the internet today when she announce that Netflix will stream her latest stadium tour on New Year's Eve. 

Her "Reputation" stadium tour accommodated up to 60,000 people and included pyrotechnics, multiple stages, a giant cobra and limitless amounts of screaming fans.

To view the Netflix trailer for the stadium tour on YouTube, click here. 

