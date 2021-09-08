ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A cab driver was injured, and a passenger was killed during an altercation inside of a van Wednesday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 a Laclede Cab driver and passenger got into a physical altercation, that prompted the driver to stop on Interstate 55 near Lindbergh just before 4 a.m. During the altercation, the driver reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the passenger. The passenger was pronounced dead. The cab driver was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and later listed in critical, stable condition.
In addition to the taxicab, News 4 crews on the scene saw a pickup truck and semi-truck on the roadway while it was closed. It is not known if they were involved in the crash that was first reported at the location.
The interstate was closed for about four hours while troopers were on the scene investigation. The deceased's identity has not been released, but officials said both people involved in the incident were men.
