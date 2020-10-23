JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A taxi cab driver was shot Friday afternoon after he dropped off three of his passengers.
According to police, a 42-year-old man was driving a taxi with three women passengers inside. When the passengers were dropped off at their destination, two men approached the driver and one of them pointed a gun. As the driver drove away, one of the men fired a shot at the man.
Officers responded to the area of Jennings Station Road and W. Florissant Road around 4:30 p.m. and found the driver suffering with a gunshot wound.
He was transported to an area hospital with a non life threatening injury.
The female passengers were not injured in the incident.
No other information was made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.