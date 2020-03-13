NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KMOV.com) -- If you haven’t filed your tax returns yet, there are some important things you should do before clicking submit.
Darlene Davis is a certified principal accountant and owner of Davis Associates CPA’s. She said many people rush filing their tax returns and aren’t fully aware of 2019’s changes.
She’s noticed people come in ill-prepared.
She said two main changes people are getting used to include: higher standard deduction and the child tax credit doubled.
“There is a ceiling on the state and local taxes that you are allowed to deduct,” said Davis. “The state taxes that you pay throughout the year through your W-2 coupled with the real estate tax you pay on your home, the personal property taxes you pay on your vehicle. The most you are able to deduct is up to $10,000.”
She said it’s vital that you make sure you’re preparing your taxes with a reputable tax professional.
Davis said protect your personal information by shredding important documents that contain your social security number or address.
She said another think to keep in mind is that if you’re not going to file your taxes by April 15th, you must file an extension.
“Filing the extension only gives them extra time to file the paperwork. It doesn’t not give you extra time to pay the tax bill,” said Davis. “If you’re going to file an extension and you know you owe, when you file the extension sent in an estimated tax payment to cover what you are anticipating what your tax liability will be. If you don’t, you’ll still receive penalties and interests because you didn’t sent he money in.”
Davis said there’s a tax deadline of March 15th if you own a small business and paying taxes as a partnership or S-Corporation, not April 15th. President Trump has ordered some extensions due to the coronavirus.
