JEFFERSON CITY (KMOV.com) - Another step was taken towards breaking ground on a Major League Soccer (MLS) stadium in St. Louis Tuesday.
The Missouri Development Finance Board discussed an application from the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority for the City of St. Louis (LCRA) for $15 million in tax credits.
The application states they plan to apply in 2020 for another $15 million totaling $30 million in credits to “assist in the acquisition of real estate, site remediation and preparation, relocation of utilities, and construction of new infrastructure facilities related to the efforts by the City and private investors to construct a major league soccer stadium and supporting facilities”.
The state board only discussed the application during a special session meeting in Jefferson City Tuesday. They will have to vote on the request which is not scheduled, but at the earliest would happen on December 17.
The 47-page application shares that the construction is estimated to take 25 months. The project will also provide 636 permanent jobs and 2,179 temporary jobs, the application claims.
The total project’s price tag sits at more than $461 million with the ownership group contributing nearly $400 million.
The stadium is planned to sit north of Market between 20th and 22nd Streets with training fields and offices south of Market. The land sale of most of that property is awaiting final approval by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The Commission held a closed-door meeting Tuesday and will hold an open meeting Wednesday in the Kansas City area.
The ownership group is consisting of the Taylor Family of Enterprise Holdings and Kavanaugh Family of World-Wide Technology.
